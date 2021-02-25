David Walliams launches free writing lessons for children in lockdown

David Walliams has partnered with the BBC to launch a series of free writing lessons to keep schoolchildren entertained during lockdown.

Through 12 videos, the Britain’s Got Talent judge and author, 49, hopes to encourage children aged between seven and 12 to start writing their own stories.

The project is a collaboration with BBC Maestro, the BBC’s new e-learning service, and has been dubbed David’s Mini Maestro course.

David Walliams has become a successful children’s author (Peter Byrne/PA)

Children who take the course can submit a one-page story online and each week a random sample will be showcased on the BBC Maestro social media channels.

Twenty young authors will also have the opportunity to attend a writing session with Walliams and will be given an illustrated front cover for their story, framed and signed by him.

The course will also be accompanied by a downloadable activity book, filled with creative exercises.

Walliams, who also teaches one of the adult-orientated BBC Maestro courses, said: “Kids have the most imaginative ideas, but turning them into stories can sometimes feel like hard work.

“It shouldn’t be.

“Bringing amazing ideas to life should only be fun.

“At this difficult time, I wanted to give kids a fun story writing challenge and, at the same time, offer them a few tips and tricks I’ve learned along the way, to turn their fantastic creations into stories that that everyone can enjoy.”

A statement from BBC Maestro said: “David’s BBC Maestro course is such an incredible, inspirational and hugely entertaining tool for aspiring adult writers, we asked David if he could find a way to create a version for kids, to give them something fun and inspiring to do during lockdown.

“David’s Mini Maestro writing course invites kids into David’s amazing world of writing through his fantastic child-friendly lessons.

“We want it to be something hugely compelling for kids and hopefully helpful to parents and teachers as a free resource, at this challenging time.”

David’s Mini Maestro course is available free until March 31 here.