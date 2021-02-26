John Barrowman and Elaine Paige return for All Star Musicals special

Six famous faces will show off their stage presence when All Star Musicals returns to ITV later this year for a one-off special.

Each celebrity will embark on a musical theatre masterclass before taking to the stage to perform a hit musical number in a bid to impress a virtual audience, as well as a panel of critics.

John Barrowman will return as the show’s host with Elaine Paige heading up the panel, which will also feature Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas and Les Miserables actress Samantha Barks.

Samantha Barks (Ian West/PA)

The special, produced by Multistory Media, will also feature a performance from Barrowman and the panel in the show’s opening number.

Barrowman said: “Now, more than ever, we’re all in need of some fabulous, musical entertainment and I can’t wait to be reunited with Elaine on stage for All Star Musicals.

“We’ve got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises.”

The celebrities will be mentored by Paige and will receive training from expert choreographers and vocal coaches.

Trevor Dion Nicholas (Ian West/PA)

Their performance will be supported by a West End chorus line and each of the celebrities will be marked by the virtual audience and the critics with both votes combined to determine who will be “top of the bill” and the 2021 All Star Musicals champion.

Paige said: “All Star Musicals is a joy to be a part of, I’m so pleased to be back heading up the critics panel and mentoring our new celebrities.

“We’ve got the most wonderful evening of musical theatre and entertainment lined up for viewers and some very exciting surprises.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, said “All Star Musicals returns to our screens at a time when we’ve been missing those powerful and thrilling live performances in the theatre.

“This one-off special will be a real celebration of musicals and I can’t wait to see the performances our celebrities deliver on stage.”