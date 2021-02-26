Jake Quickenden and girlfriend Sophie Church share baby news

Jake Quickenden and his girlfriend Sophie Church have welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

The actor and singer shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn.

He has been named Leo Oliver Quickenden.

Quickenden said the baby is “the most beautiful thing in the world”.

He added: “I am so overwhelmed right now, but first I want to say Sophie you’re amazing and watching you during all this made me love you even more, I already know you’re an amazing mum and cannot wait to raise this beautiful little baby with you!!

“I also have such a mixture of feelings, I’m so so happy but also feel a little sadness my dad and brother are not around to meet my baby!!

“I promise to be a great dad, I will make mistakes but promise I won’t make the same one twice, I will learn on the job like most parents and will do everything in my best interest for you.”

(Ian West/PA)

The former Dancing On Ice winner and X Factor and Hollyoaks star added that the birth “was beautiful and really quick”.

He shared the message alongside photos of him cradling the baby.

Church has previously suffered a miscarriage, telling Hello! magazine last year it “really hit me hard”.