Annie Lennox launches campaign to support vulnerable women and girls

Annie Lennox has launched a campaign to raise money to support vulnerable women and girls around the world.

The singer’s charity The Circle has launched the campaign to coincide with International Women’s Day, which takes place on March 8.

The #CirclesOfChange initiative aims to see supporters pledge on social media to help “marginalised women and girls around the world”, according to a statement.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Lennox said: “The Circle came from the notion of women connecting, supporting and inspiring each other to become advocates and change agents, through our passion, skills and ideas.

“The pandemic has shown that we are all connected, we are a global community, and we are asking people to commit to becoming global feminists.

“This means listening to the voices of all women. Sharing stories and connecting across communities.

“It is about standing in solidarity to end oppression, racial injustice, and violence and economic disempowerment.

“It is about building bridges with people across communities and finding ways to amplify their voices.”

The Circle was founded by Lennox in 2008.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “I encourage you all to join our campaign and become global feminists.

“Let’s celebrate the change makers and people who inspire us, and at the same time make a pledge to women and girls everywhere.”

Last year, The Circle helped support women affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, as well as in Africa and Asia.