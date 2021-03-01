Oti Mabuse and Vicky McClure sign up for Radio 2

Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse and Line Of Duty actress Vicky McClure will tell their life stories through music.

They have signed up for BBC Radio 2 shows as part of the station’s new spring season.

McClure “has raided her entire record collection” to create her selection, featuring Queen, The Carpenters and Aretha Franklin.

Vicky McClure filming Line Of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

Listeners will also hear the music that has been the soundtrack to Strictly professional Mabuse’s life,

Other new shows on the station include Lord (Sebastian) Coe presenting A Day Without Jazz Is Like A Day Without Running.

The double Olympic champion will feature his “remarkable jazz record collection”, with “every album he pulls from the shelf” having “a story attached”.

He said: “Jazz music has been one of the great loves of my life for as long as I can remember, and I’m really delighted at this chance to share that passion with the Radio 2 audience.

“When I walked out to the start of the 1500 metres in Moscow, I had Sidney Bechet still playing in my head. The only problem will be choosing a dozen or so tracks from the thousands in my collection.”

Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ frontman Huey Morgan presents a four-part series on Latin music, Huey Morgan’s Latin Music Adventure, while Claudia Winkleman fronts a two-part special, Duran at 40.