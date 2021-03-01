Britain equals record for best night at Golden Globes this century

Britain has equalled its record for its best performance at the Golden Globes this century.

A total of 10 British wins were clocked up by the end of last night’s awards.

This is same number of successes as in 2020.

Seven of this year’s wins were for acting.

Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin both won for their roles in the blockbuster TV drama series The Crown, John Boyega won for the anthology TV film series Small Axe, while Anya Taylor-Joy – who has British-Argentinian-US citizenship – won for TV drama series The Queen’s Gambit.

The other acting wins were for film roles: Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Rosamund Pike in I Care a Lot, and Daniel Kaluuya in Judas & the Black Messiah.

Two of the 10 British wins were for UK-US co-productions: The Crown (best TV drama series) and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (best film musical or comedy).

Only TV series that are co-productions between the US and a foreign country are eligible for the Golden Globes.

Completing the 10 wins was an award for British musician and composer Atticus Ross, who was joint winner with Americans Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste for best original score, for the computer-animated film Soul.

Britain has a track record of mixed fortunes at the Golden Globes.

The number of wins has dipped as low as one in 2014 and none at all in 2010, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The 10 wins in both 2020 and 2021 is one more than the previous record of nine, which was set in 2007 – the year in which Sacha Baron Cohen won an award for the first Borat film, and in which Helen Mirren won for her starring role in the film The Queen.

The Golden Globes were first awarded in 1944, but the line-up of categories has changed several times, as have the rules for eligibility.