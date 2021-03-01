Channel 4 severs ties with Ant Middleton over his ‘personal conduct’

Channel 4 will not work with Ant Middleton again following discussions with the SAS: Who Dares Wins star over his “personal conduct”, a spokeswoman for the broadcaster has said.

Last year, the former soldier faced a backlash over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests and coronavirus.

The statement said: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ant Middleton (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

Middleton said in a tweet he had “decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK”.

He added: “Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget.

“Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is.

“Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year.”

After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year. pic.twitter.com/m5dmkDfesJ — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) March 1, 2021

He added: “Stay positive.”

In June, Middleton apologised after he referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “absolute scum” as he complained about the “extreme left” and “extreme right” taking to the streets.

Middleton said he was “anti-racist and anti-violence” after he deleted the tweet.

In March last year, Middleton backtracked on comments he made about the coronavirus pandemic after he urged people to “carry on as normal”.

He told his social media followers to not “be a sheep” and said he did not believe Government advice to self-isolate applied to him because he is “strong and able”.

Ant Middleton (Ian West/PA)

Middleton later said he had been “a bit insensitive towards the magnitude, the scale, of the crisis that’s happening in the UK”.

SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through gruelling military training exercises to test their psychical and mental strength.

Middleton also presented the programme’s celebrity spin-off, which has featured famous faces including reality star Joey Essex, former glamour model Katie Price and ex-footballer Wayne Bridge.