Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo to star in BBC thriller The Girl Before

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo will star in an adaptation of psychological thriller The Girl Before for BBC One.

The four-part series has been created, written and executive-produced by JP Delaney, adapted from his own best-selling novel of the same title.

The series will tell the story of Jane, played by The Morning Show star Mbatha-Raw, who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect, played by Selma actor Oyelowo.

However, occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules.

Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways and when she discovers that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she is forced to confront unnerving similarities and begins to question if her fate will be the same.

Mbatha-Raw said: “I’m so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as actor/producer.”

Oyelowo added: “This story is mind-bending in its clever construction and intricacy.

“I can’t wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I’d go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again.”

Marissa Lestrade will co-write episodes of the series, made by production company 42, and Killing Eve director Lisa Bruhlmann will direct.

The show will air on streaming service HBO Max in the US.

Delaney said: “Having written for the screen in a previous career, it’s long been a dream of mine to adapt The Girl Before, but I was determined to only do it if I could find partners who wanted to pursue high-quality, classy storytelling above all else.

“You really couldn’t get a more quality-focused line-up than 42, the BBC and HBO Max – and we’ve already attracted world-class talent in the shape of Lisa, Gugu and David.

“Psychological thrillers can be even more gripping on television than they would be as movies, and I’m incredibly excited to be retelling this particular story in a visual medium. It’s also been great fun to collaborate on episodes two and three with a brilliant co-writer, Marissa Lestrade.”

Bruhlmann added: “Can our surroundings, like a special house, affect who we are, even change us?

“The ability to change our beliefs and our character is highly fascinating to me. I can’t wait to bring this female-driven thriller to life.”