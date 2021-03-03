First-look image from Danny Boyle’s series about the Sex Pistols

The Queen’s Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster will play Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren in Danny Boyle’s TV series about the band, it has been announced.

Talulah Riley, best known for roles in St Trinian’s and Westworld, will portray punk fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

New cast additions also include Christian Lees, who played Jerry Lee Lewis in the Sun Records series, as original Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, and model Iris Law as Soo Catwoman, an influential figure in the London punk scene.

(Miya Mizuno/FX/PA)

Two first-look images from the show, titled Pistol, show the band on stage flanked by Union flags.

In the first image Lees plays original bassist Matlock, Anson Boon portrays singer John Lydon and Toby Wallace is guitarist Steve Jones.

The second features the addition of Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook and Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious, who replaced Matlock after he quit in 1977.

Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams will play punk model Jordan in the series.

Created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce, the six-episode limited series is based on guitarist Jones’s memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Matt Crossick/PA)

Boyle, whose previous films include Trainspotting, 28 Days Later and Slumdog Millionaire, will serve as both director and executive producer.

He said: “Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever.

“It is the detonation point for British street culture… where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion, and everyone had to watch and listen, and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols.

“At its centre was a young, charming, illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

Pistol, which was commissioned by US network FX, moves from west London’s council estates, to Westwood and McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of Never Mind The Bollocks and cemented the band, formed in 1975, as one of the most notorious British outfits of all time.

The series is scheduled to air on FX on Hulu in 2022.