Kate Lawler’s daughter treated in hospital again after ‘rough 24 hours’

Kate Lawler has said she is “exhausted” after her daughter had a “rough 24 hours” and needed to be taken into hospital.

The reality star, 40, said Noa had been treated in hospital for an infection and has had an “unlucky” start to life.

She said her newborn daughter had been in hospital three times in three weeks.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

She praised the medics who had looked after her daughter.

“The paediatric team, doctors, nurses yet again took great care of Noa and I can’t thank them enough,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’d love to be enjoying this newborn ‘bubble’ as everyone calls it but not sure how much more I can take.

“Noa has been so unlucky these first 3 weeks of her life but hopefully this is the last of our trips to A&E.”

(Yui Mok/PA)

She said she is “exhausted” after looking after her daughter in hospital.

Lawler, who won Big Brother in 2002, added she had been told Noa “likely” had a viral infection and doctors have told her she can take her daughter home.