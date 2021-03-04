Pooch Perfect winner crowned

The winner of Pooch Perfect has been crowned.

The final of the BBC One dog grooming competition saw Kelly beat fellow contestants Georgia and Lakhi.

Kelly groomed a miniature poodle to clinch victory.

Kelly with a Bedlington terrier (Becky Robinson/PA)

She said: “Winning Pooch Perfect feels surreal and so incredible.

“To be able to inspire others in the industry and show that your dreams can become a reality feels amazing.

“I put my heart and soul into every challenge and I was so happy that I stepped out of my comfort zone and I still managed to showcase my years of grooming skills and knowledge within the industry.”

A total of 16 groomers competed in the programme across eight weeks.

Sheridan Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Host Sheridan Smith said: “I am so pleased for Kelly. She has been a joy to watch over the past few weeks, and truly deserved to win.

“Plus she is now the proud owner of the Golden Stanley trophy!

“It’s been a pleasure being part of Pooch Perfect. I’ve loved every second and I can’t wait to see what Kelly and the rest of our amazing dog groomers do next.”