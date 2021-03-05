Somerset House to unveil forest to draw attention to climate change

A “forest” of 400 trees is to be planted as part of this year’s London Design Biennale.

The forest will feature 23 tree varieties, typical of those found across the UK and northern Europe, and is designed to draw attention to climate change, inequality and Covid-19 recovery.

The green landscape will be installed in Somerset House’s courtyard and will later be “rehomed”.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis, whose not-for profit agency is working on the project, said the forest is designed to “make something truly beautiful that would communicate our vision of a better, fairer world”.

Richard Curtis (Ian West/PA)

The forest is aimed at driving awareness of the United Nations’ Global Goals for Sustainable Development – to eradicate poverty, fight inequality and tackle the climate crisis.

Sir John Sorrell, president of the London Design Biennale, said: “Great design ideas can help change things for the better, inspire people and give them hope for the future – never more needed than now.

“At Somerset House in June, the London Design Biennale will present inspired thinking from across the world in a unique exhibition designed to entertain, inform and spark action.”

The forest has been designed by artist and designer Es Devlin.

– London Design Biennale will take place at Somerset House from June 1 to June 27.