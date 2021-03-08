Touching family portrait of Sussexes shared in wake of Oprah show

A touching family photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their young son Archie has been shared just hours after their controversial Oprah tell-all.

The black and white image taken and shared by photographer Misan Harriman captures a smiling, pregnant Meghan stood by a tree cuddling Archie as Harry stands behind her, embracing his wife.

Harriman wrote on social media: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!

“Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H”.

Harry revealed the couple are expecting a daughter during their sitdown television chat with Oprah Winfrey, during which they also accused the royal family of racism and opened up about Meghan’s suicidal thoughts.

The duke is dressed casually in shirt and trousers, and Meghan is wearing an off-the-shoulder floor length floral patterned sun dress and her prominent bump can be seen.

One-year-old Archie is barefoot but his face is hidden as he rests his head on his mother’s far shoulder.

Harry and Meghan are also barefoot as they stand on the grass.

Harriman also took a previous image which was released on Valentine’s Day to announce the Sussexes were expecting their second child.

The latest photograph was also taken remotely on an iPad.