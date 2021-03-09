James Norton: I’m so happy to have received Covid-19 jab

TV star James Norton has said he is “happy and relieved” to have received his Covid-19 jab.

The Grantchester and Trial Of Christine Keeler actor has type one diabetes.

The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing a mask and being vaccinated.

“As someone living with type one diabetes I’m happy and relieved to have had my Covid-19 vaccination earlier today (my tipple was AstraZeneca and I’m feeling great),” he wrote on Instagram.

“When you’re offered it, I’d encourage you to do the same, not just for your sake, but more importantly for everyone else’s.”

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, 61, posted a video of her trip to get her jab.

She wore a shoulderless top for the occasion, quipping it was a “special vaccine jumper”.

“Hurrah! I’ve had my first vaccine. Thank you to all volunteers and NHS staff at Marlow centre. Feel very lucky,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Easy-peasy and no side effects. Thanks also to armed forces all over the country – we will get there.”

Sir David Attenborough, Sir Ian McKellen, Dolly Parton, Prue Leith, Michael Eavis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among the other celebrities who have been vaccinated.