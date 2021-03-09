Oasis’ 1994 contract asking for ‘sober’ staff and ‘quality lager’ to be sold

A gig contract from the early days of rock band Oasis requesting “sober-speaking” venue staff, “24 large cans of quality lager” and no fast food is set to go up for auction.

In the pantheon of musical diva demands the listings seem modest, further specifying; four litres of still mineral water and 10 cans of assorted soft drinks, as well as fruit juices, teas and coffee.

The contract for The Old Trout in Windosr, Berkshire (Hansons/PA)

A further line from the pre-performance contract, from a 1994 gig at The Old Trout in Berkshire, asking for “crisps, nuts, biscuits, fresh fruit (minimum of eight pieces)”, is scribbled out.

It goes on to read “a good quality, two-course hot meal (not fast food)” for up to eight people should be laid on, and, if not, £6 per head to the tour manager so they can buy the band’s provisions instead.

The legal document also sets out that the venue management should provide “at least two able-bodied, sober-speaking persons to assist the (band’s) road crew” in moving equipment and setting up the stage.

The wording of the 1994 Oasis venue contract, specifying ’24 large cans of quality lager’ (Hansons/PA)

The Primary Talent International contract is for an Oasis gig at The Old Trout in Windsor, Berkshire, and was drawn up on April 18 1994, a few weeks before the gig on May 7 that year.

The venue played host to other Britpop names of the era including Oasis’ chart-rivals Blur, as well as performances from groups such as Everything But The Girl, Inspiral Carpets, Spiritualized and Pop Will Eat Itself.

The gig happened just three months before Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, rocketing the group to chart-topping stardom, before eventually splitting in 2009.

Claire Howell, Hansons’ music memorabilia specialist (Hansons/PA)

The paperwork is set to go for auction at Hansons Auctioneers’ music memorabilia sale in Etwall near Derby, Derbyshire, on March 23.

Claire Howell, Hansons’ music memorabilia specialist, said: “Items like this are extremely rare and this lot comes with great provenance. It also includes a flyer advertising the gig.

“It’s valued at £1,000-£1,500 but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell for more.

“It could easily whip up a bidding frenzy among fans at auction, such is the enduring popularity and nostalgia for Oasis.

“The seller is a lady who worked in the music industry and amassed an interesting collection over the years.

“She is now looking to sell some specialist pieces ahead of retirement.

“She confirmed the contract was purchased directly from a man who organised gigs at The Trout at the time.

“Memorabilia linked to Britpop bands from the 1990s is gaining in value and UK groups don’t come much bigger than Oasis.

“The Gallagher brothers; Liam and Noel, have had an enormous impact on the music scene and Oasis songs still resonate with fans today, even though the group split up more than 10 years ago.

“Rumours are rife Oasis may reunite in 2021 and this 27-year-old find has certainly brought memories of the band’s early days flooding back.”