Buckingham Palace’s statement on Harry and Meghan in full

Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here is the statement in full:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”