Star baker crowned in The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Alexandra Burke has been crowned as star baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The singer saw off competition from comedians Tom Allen and Rob Beckett and actress Daisy Ridley in the Channel 4 baking competition, which was in aid of the charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Burke impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in a succession of challenges.

The celebrity bakers were tasked with creating millionaire shortbread and a vegan tart, as well as a showstopper cake which depicted their pet hate.

After Burke was named as the winner, Leith said: “Alexandra just did so well.

“She’s a really, really good baker.”

Hollywood added: “Rob did very well as well but I think Alexandra pipped him at the post.”

He added that it was “close”.

(Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Former X Factor winner Burke said she “can’t even speak” after winning the competition.

Her showstopper, which depicted a dog climbing into a bed, was praised by the judges and she also won the technical challenge.

However Beckett earned himself a Hollywood handshake after impressing with his millionaire shortbread.

The Channel 4 series, which is a spin-off of The Great British Bake Off, will feature 20 celebrity contestants.

James McAvoy (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Actor James McAvoy, former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, comedians John Bishop and David Baddiel and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall will also appear in the programme.

Comedian Katherine Ryan and broadcasters Anneka Rice and Stacey Dooley will also compete in the series.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 on March 16 at 8pm.