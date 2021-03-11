Joe Sugg to guest-edit special anniversary issue of Beano comic

Joe Sugg will guest-edit a special Beano comic to celebrate 70 years of one of its best-loved characters, Dennis The Menace.

The special issue, which celebrates 70 years since Dennis first appeared in Beano on March 17 1951, will feature the YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing star in his own comic strip.

Joe Sugg with Dennis and Gnasher (Beano/PA)

Also featured will be his girlfriend and dance partner Dianne Buswell, Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and other friends and family.

Sugg, who is a lifelong Beano fan, has also penned multiple strips for the limited edition comic, including creating his own Beano character Archie Ology.

The strip Birthday Prank-Ageddon sees him team up with Dennis for a prank on Beanotown and refers to his stint on Strictly and pokes fun at his fainting spell in the Bake Off tent.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell (Yui Mok/PA)

As a child, Sugg would practise drawing his favourite Beano characters and in his editor’s letter he shares a comic strip he drew in his youth.

It features himself alongside his favourite Beano character at the time, Calamity James, as well as a childhood photo of himself sporting a Dennis-inspired black-and-red striped coat.

The special edition has been expanded into a 48-page bumper edition to accommodate all of Sugg’s ideas.

The childhood comic strip (Joe Sugg/PA)

He said: “I am incredibly excited to be the guest editor of Dennis’s birthday comic, I grew up with Dennis, reading Beano each week, and I can’t wait for readers to see all the fun, pranks, and surprises we’ve worked into the special issue.

“This really is a dream project for me.”

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “It’s fantastic to work with Joe Sugg for our commemorative issue celebrating Dennis’s 70th Anniversary.

“We truly believe that everyone has a little bit of Dennis in them but Joe definitely embodies the Dennis spirit through and through.

His girlfriend Dianne Buswell features (Beano/PA)

“He’s fun, cheeky and full of LOLZ which is what Dennis and Beano have always been about! We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the special issue.”

The Dennis 70th Anniversary issue of the Beano with Joe Sugg is available in shops and online at Beano.com/Dennis70 from March 17. Subscribers will receive their copies from March 13.