Priyanka Chopra ‘really grateful’ for marriage to Nick Jonas

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said she is grateful to be married to someone “in the same profession who understands the requirements that my job has”.

The actress has been married to singer and actor Nick Jonas, 28, since 2018.

The 38-year-old was speaking as it was announced that she has been named recipient of the Gamechanging Actor award at this year’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers.

She told Glamour UK: “My parents were both doctors and they always said it was so great to be married to someone in the same profession, because they understood the hours and they understood the life.

“I feel really grateful that I’m married to someone in the same profession who understands the requirements that my job has, and also understands the creativity of it.”

Chopra, whose career began in India before she found success in Hollywood, recently starred in and produced Netflix drama The White Tiger.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She said of the film: “Movies with an all-Indian star cast or stories around India usually end up becoming ‘genre movies’ or independent movies. To me, this material was mainstream, it deserved the attention of the world like mainstream entertainment. But in Hollywood and mainstream entertainment, seeing leading actors that are South Asian is so rare.

“We’re seeing a few like Mindy (Kaling), Aziz (Ansari), Riz (Ahmed), me, Kumail (Nanjiani), but there’s just a handful. That was a big reason why I wanted to really offer my services as a producer on this movie.

“I wanted to be able to push it and promote it so that it has as many eyeballs on it as it could. It gives me so much joy to see it being number one around the world on Netflix, with a full Indian star cast, Indian writer and an Indian director. It’s gamechanging.”

The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel about the cultural tensions of modern-day India.

Actress Awkwafina has been named the winner of the Gamechanging Creator award, with tennis champion Naomi Osaka receiving the Sports Gamechanger award ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on Thursday night.

– Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers will be available to view via Glamour’s website https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/priyanka-chopra-jonas-interview-gamechanging-actor-award-british-glamour on March 11 at 7pm.