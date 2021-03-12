BBC to broadcast Royal Shakespeare Company performance of The Winter’s Tale

The BBC is to broadcast a Royal Shakespeare Company performance of The Winter’s Tale.

The play will be shown on BBC Four around the time of William Shakespeare’s birthday in April, the RSC said in a statement.

The theatre company will also stream the play online.

(Sam Allard/RSC)

The RSC, based in Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, will also restart performances in front of live audiences with an outdoor production of The Comedy Of Errors in the summer.

RSC artistic director Gregory Doran said: “As we approach the anniversary of the temporary closure of theatres due to the pandemic, it is fantastic to announce future plans and look ahead to audiences returning to Stratford in the summer.

“Our doors closed as The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy Of Errors were preparing to open.

“Both productions will now be seen by audiences one year on – The Winter’s Tale on screen into people’s homes via BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, and The Comedy Of Errors opening our new Garden Theatre, where audiences can return to Stratford and see Shakespeare in the open air.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for all in the industry, including our freelance colleagues who make this industry tick.

“Despite having to postpone and cancel productions, we have continued to share Shakespeare online and outdoors, and support young people and teachers throughout the pandemic.”

The performance schedule for The Comedy Of Errors will be announced in April, as well as further information about programming.