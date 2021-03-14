Faye Brookes, Colin Jackson and Sonny Jay to compete in Dancing On Ice final

Faye Brookes, Colin Jackson and Sonny Jay will face off in the final of Dancing On Ice.

A winner will be crowned in the celebrity skating competition on Sunday.

This year’s series of the ITV show was cut short after injury and illness forced a number of contestants to withdraw.

IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN! 🙌 Who will get their hands on the winner's trophy? It's all happening this Sunday at 6pm, on @ITV, @itvhub and @WeAreSTV. Catch up on the series so far on ITV Hub: https://t.co/c4qqQR9GYL #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/txbPt1WdhT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 12, 2021

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and actor Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.

According to the bookmakers Coral, actress Brookes is the favourite to win the competition.

She jointly topped the judges’ leaderboard last week with Lady Leshurr, who was later eliminated.

Earlier this week Capital Radio DJ Jay told the PA news agency that landing a place in Sunday’s final has made “the last five or six months that we have been training just so worth it”.

Former athlete Jackson narrowly avoided elimination last week after being in the skate-off against rapper Lady Leshurr.

The final will include a video of judges Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill performing together.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on Sunday at 6pm.