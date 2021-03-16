Production of Disney’s Peter Pan live-action remake begins in Canada

Production has begun in Canada on Disney’s live-action remake of Peter Pan, starring Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Principal photography is taking place in Vancouver with The Reluctant Landlord star Alexander Molony as Pan, the boy who can fly and never grows up, and Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi as the fairy Tinker Bell.

Based on JM Barrie’s novel and inspired by the 1953 animated version, Peter Pan And Wendy is the latest film from Disney’s extensive catalogue to get the remake treatment.

Yara Shahidi (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Well-loved films including 1967’s The Jungle Book, 1994’s The Lion King and 1941’s Dumbo have been remade with all-star casts in the past decade.

Peter Pan And Wendy will retell the tale of a young girl, Wendy Darling, who defies her parents’ wish for her to attend boarding school and travels with her two younger brothers, John and Michael, to the magical Neverland.

There she meets Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy called Tinker Bell and an evil pirate captain, Hook.

Disney’s remake also stars Black Widow’s Ever Anderson as Wendy, House Of Cards’ Molly Parker as Mrs Darling, Rogue One’s Alan Tudyk as Mr Darling and US stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan as the bumbling pirate Smee.

Joshua Pickering will play John, Jacobi Jupe will play Michael and Alyssa Wapanatahk is taking on the role of Tiger Lily.

Director David Lowery said: “Peter Pan has long been one of my favourite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes JM Barrie’s original tale so evergreen.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation – and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

Peter Pan And Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.