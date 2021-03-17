Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh calls Sussex leak ‘mean-spirited’

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has called the leak about the Duke of Sussex’s talks with the royal family “mean-spirited”.

US breakfast show host Gayle King, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, said she had spoken to the couple and “the word I was given that those conversations were not productive”.

In a discussion on Good Morning Britain about the leak, Singh said: “I wonder what’s to be gained… what is the game-plan?

'It sounds like this won't be sorted in one phone call.' 'What's the gain for Harry and Meghan to allow that information out?' Ranvir Singh, Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones discuss the latest revelation between Harry and Meghan and the royal family.

“What is the gain from telling a very prominent TV presenter who you know is going to go on TV and talk about it?

“What is the gain for Harry and Meghan in allowing that information out? What is it? It seems a little bit mean-spirited.

“You’ve had your moment, you’ve had your two hours on telly where you’ve said everything you wanted to say…

“You just think: ‘What is the point of it at this point, releasing little tidbits?’ Are we expecting to hear every single phone call that happens?”

King suggested that despite the conversations not bearing fruit, the Sussexes were “glad” dialogue had started and the couple wanted “healing” within the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Paul Edwards/PA)

King said on CBS This Morning: “I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother (the Duke of Cambridge) and he has talked to his father (the Prince of Wales), too.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still – no-one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time.”

Piers Morgan recently left his position as co-host of Good Morning Britain, after saying on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of Meghan’s interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.