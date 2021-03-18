Thursday, March 18th 2021 Show Links
Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire join cast of new Amazon series The Rig

by Press Association
March 18 2021, 8.31am
Iain Glen (Ian West/PA)

Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Martin Compston have joined the cast for new Amazon series The Rig.

The thriller will be filmed in Scotland on an oil rig later this month.

Game Of Thrones star Glen, Schitt’s Creek actress Hampshire and Line Of Duty’s Compston will work with creator David Macpherson and director John Strickland on the series.

Emily Hampshire (Ian West/PA)

The six-part thriller follows a group of workers who are due to return to the mainland from the North Sea when an eerie fog descends and a mysterious force begins to take hold.

Glen will play the leader of the crew, while Hampshire takes on the role of a scientist and oil company rep and Compston depicts a communications officer.

Small Axe’s Rochenda Sandall, Game Of Thrones actor Owen Teale and Bridgerton star Richard Pepple will also feature in the series.

Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers will also appear.