We all live in a green submarine… Sir Paul McCartney announces book sequel

The Beatles enjoyed success with a yellow submarine in the late 60s, but now Sir Paul McCartney will be hoping a green submarine is as popular.

The revered musician’s first children’s picture book is getting a sequel titled Grandude’s Green Submarine.

The book will be released globally in September this year and follows on from Sir Paul’s 2019 title Hey Grandude!.

Sir Paul McCartney’s second children’s picture book is called Grandude’s Green Submarine (© MPL Communications)

The sequel “continues the adventures of Grandude and his grandchildren as they set off on a quest to find their music-loving grandmother, Nandude!”.

The Beatles star said: “I’m really happy with how Hey Grandude! was received as this was a very personal story for me, celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren.

“I love that it has become a book read to grandkids at bedtime all around the world.

“I always said if people liked the first book and there was an appetite for more I would write some further adventures for Grandude – so he’s back and this time with his special invention, Grandude’s green submarine!”.

Sir Paul’s picture book Grandude’s Green Submarine will be released in September 2021 (© MPL Communications)

The book is described as an “action-packed extravaganza of wild imagination and fun for all the family, a read-aloud that’s perfect for sharing, destined to become a timeless classic”.

Hey Grandude! featured on The New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into 32 languages around the world.

It followed the adventures of a magical grandpa, the eponymous Grandude, and his four grandchildren.

The Grandude moniker was inspired by a nickname Sir Paul’s eight grandchildren had given him.

Sir Paul has once again collaborated with illustrator Kathryn Durst, who said she was “thrilled” to be working on the new title.

She said: “I think this is the adventure book we all need during this time, when everyone is stuck at home and longing to travel to exciting new places.

“I really enjoyed drawing the newest character in the book, Nandude, particularly because we both share a love of playing the accordion!”.

Sir Paul McCartney released Hey Grandude! in September 2019 (PA)

Francesca Dow, Penguin Random House Children’s (UK) managing director, said: “Paul McCartney is one of the most extraordinary wordsmiths and creative talents.

“We’re delighted that he has a new Grandude adventure to tell.

“Hey Grandude! has been a global sensation and it has been a joy to see children, parents and grandparents around the world taking Grandude to their hearts.

“We’ve all fallen in love with Paul and Kathryn’s wonderful new character, Nandude, and in a time when grandparents are being celebrated like never before, Grandude’s Green Submarine offers us the heroes we all need.”

The Beatles released their famous song Yellow Submarine in 1966 and then two years later, in 1968, The Beatles: Yellow Submarine, an animated musical film was released.

Grandude’s Green Submarine is due for release globally on September 2 2021 in hardback, ebook and audio.