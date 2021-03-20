Liam Gallagher and Sharon Horgan back campaign against childhood poverty

Liam Gallagher, Sharon Horgan and Larry Lamb are among the stars sharing their one wish for childhood as part of a campaign to prevent children living in poverty.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ore Oduba, Dr Ranj Singh and Giovanni Pernice, The Wanted’s Tom Parker, Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, and reality stars Alex and Olivia Bowen have also backed Action For Children’s End Childhood Crisis campaign.

In a video for the charity, singer Gallagher says his one wish for childhood is “love,” while actor Lamb says he wishes for “happiness” and Catastrophe star Horgan wishes for “laughter”.

Charity frontline workers who were surveyed by Action For Children have said they believe the pandemic will have a negative impact on children unless there is urgent investment in children’s services and support for children’s wellbeing.

Staff reported that anxiety was one of the main issues facing children.

Gavin & Stacey star Lamb, who is an ambassador for the charity, said: “Over four million children in the UK are living in poverty right now.

“Many are going without proper food, heating, warm clothes and other essentials – and this was all happening before the pandemic.

4.2 million children in the UK are living in poverty. This is why we have to act now. We can – we must – turn the tragedy of the pandemic into real and lasting change for children. Together we can End Childhood Crisis. https://t.co/qy6F0x4Qmu pic.twitter.com/GCe92mO3uX — Action for Children (@actnforchildren) March 15, 2021

“Now, with unemployment high and fears for the future when furlough ends, more families are facing financial hardship. And vulnerable children are paying the price.

“Poverty can be devastating for children; its effects can last a lifetime.

“Without urgent help, the life chances of these children could be damaged.

“We can’t let the horror of the pandemic and the misery of poverty scar a generation of vulnerable children. We all need to work together to End Childhood Crisis.”

To support the campaign visit actionforchildren.org.uk or text ONEWISH to 70175 to give £5.