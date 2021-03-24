Killing Eve star secures lead role in The Chelsea Detective

Killing Eve star Adrian Scarborough has been cast in his latest role as a detective living on a battered houseboat in affluent west London.

The actor, who also appeared in hit series Gavin And Stacey and A Very English Scandal, will play DI Max Arnold in four-part series The Chelsea Detective.

Written by Glen Laker (Vera), Liz Lake (Call The Midwife) and Peter Fincham, production on the feature-length episodes will begin in April.

Anamaria Marinca (Yui Mok/PA)

DI Arnold, the son of a local bookshop owner, lives on a houseboat at the end of Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, but is a far cry from the elite whose crimes he helps solve.

Recently separated from his art dealer wife Astrid, played by Anamaria Marinca, DI Arnold still hopes to move back into their apartment in nearby Cadogan Square.

Episodes will see him and Streatham-born DC Priya Shamsie, played by Luther’s Sonita Henry, tackle a range of crimes across the area.

They will visit a stonemasons’ workshop at Brompton Cemetery, a school for international students, a family-owned Italian restaurant and a garden centre with links to football hooliganism.

Scarborough has appeared in films including The Madness Of King George, The History Boys and Les Miserables, as well as winning the Laurence Olivier Award for best supporting actor twice for his theatre work.

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said: “We’re thrilled to work with ZDF, Expectation and BBC Studios on this riveting UK mystery series set in and around picturesque Chelsea as we follow this fascinating detective both on the clock during his investigations and at home on his houseboat.

“Acorn TV is thrilled to have Adrian Scarborough in the lead role and we’re confident that our subscribers worldwide will be captivated by this charismatic drama.”

Mr Fincham, executive producer, said: “Working with Acorn, ZDF and BBC Studios to realise the vision for the series has been truly exciting.

“Chelsea is the perfect precinct for a long-running crime series – it’s known for its wealth and history, but there’s so much more to it than that.

“Our brilliant cast will be taking the viewers to unexpected places and meeting some unlikely characters.”

The Chelsea Detective will premiere on Acorn TV in the US and UK in 2022.