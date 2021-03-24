YolanDa Brown says livestreamed end-of-term concert is an ‘exciting moment’

YolanDa Brown has said that taking part in a livestreamed concert to mark the end of the school term is an “exciting moment”.

The saxophonist and television presenter will perform music from her YolanDa’s Band Jam album from the Southbank Centre in London for teachers, parents and children.

The performance will take place on Thursday.

Happy Monday! ❤️ I hope all of you are starting your week with a smile on your face, I know I am! My "Join The Jam" virtual concert is going to be all yours to watch in just 3 short days! Can it be Thursday already? pic.twitter.com/3Rhv6B4FMu — YolanDa Brown (@yolandabrown) March 22, 2021

Brown told the PA news agency: “Well it’s an exciting moment because I haven’t been on stage for a year.

“I was touring in Australia when the first lockdown was announced and flew back home into lockdown.”

She added: “For me and the rest of the band, it’s a wonderful moment for us to get on stage together.”

The CBeebies presenter has provided free online music lessons for school pupils during the lockdown.

She added it is “important we understand the power of music in education”.

“When we are learning, we are not just learning the nuts and bolts of literacy, maths and foundation subjects, we are learning culture and I think music is a lovely thread that actually transcends and goes through all of these subjects,” she said.

The concert can be viewed at 9am on Thursday at https://www.yolandabrown.co.uk/jointhejam