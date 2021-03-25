Apple Music launching ‘saylists’ to help with speech problems

Playlists are being launched on Apple Music to help young people with speech sound disorders.

The “saylists” from Warner Music and creative agency Rothco use algorithms to find songs that contains lyrics repeating challenging sounds.

Lizzo’s song Good As Hell will feature on Apple Music playlists designed to help young people with speech sound disorders (PA)

Among the tracks included on the “saylists” are Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, Good As Hell by Lizzo and Right Here, Right Now by Fatboy Slim.

Anna Biavati-Smith, a speech and language therapist who worked with Warner Music on the playlists, said in a statement: “Every speech and language therapist wants to keep children engaged during the therapy sessions as well as help them generalise the target sounds, both in school and at home.

“‘Saylists’ provide a fun, new way to practise the sounds I teach them – without feeling pressured or getting bored. Having fun is the first step to learning.”

The 10 playlists use common speech sounds that can be challenging, Apple said, including CH, D, F, G, K, L, R, S, Z and T.

While they are curated for young people, Apple said they could be used by all ages.

Studies suggest around one in 12 young children go through a phase of stammering, according to the NHS, and it is estimated it affects around one in 100 adults.

US President Joe Biden has stuttered since he was a child.