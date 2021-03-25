Robert Rinder says he feels ‘sadness’ for thieves who mugged him

Robert Rinder has said he feels an “overwhelming sense of sadness” for a group of thieves who mugged him.

The barrister and TV judge said he had his phone “grabbed” from his hand on Wednesday evening in north London.

On Thursday he tweeted: “After the rage, I feel an overwhelming sense of sadness for these boys because I’ve seen where their path leads.

After the rage, I feel an overwhelming sense of sadness for these boys because I’ve seen where their path leads. In the meantime we need to champion, train & fully resource our brave police officers – who come from EVERY background – to work with ALL communities to protect us. https://t.co/Kd7rGbU87t — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) March 25, 2021

“In the meantime we need to champion, train & fully resource our brave police officers – who come from EVERY background – to work with ALL communities to protect us.”

On Wednesday Rinder said the thieves, who were wearing balaclavas, “laughed as I shouted to drop it”.

“I’m in shock but am insured & privileged,” he added.

“Others are less lucky. Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward).”

(David Parry/PA)

A number of famous faces sent messages to Rinder after the mugging.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: “Main thing is you’re ok. Tried texting you but…..doh. Call if you need anything.”

Singer Beverley Knight added: “I am so sorry Robert. I don’t care about privilege, nothing about what happened to you is ok.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating a report of a theft at around 8.40pm on Wednesday in Finchley Road.

A statement said: “Three males dressed in black approached the victim and took his mobile phone. Inquiries are ongoing. No arrests at this early stage.”