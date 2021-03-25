Filming of Diana movie starring Kristen Stewart moves to UK

Filming of the Kristen Stewart-starring film about Diana, Princess of Wales has moved to the UK for its final stretch.

The Twilight actress, 30, stars in Spencer, which focuses on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was over.

The production has also released an image of Stewart in character as the princess, wearing one of the colourful jackets central to her famous style.

Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Poldark star Jack Farthing has been announced as playing Charles and follows in the footsteps of Josh O’Connor, who portrays the young prince in Netflix’s hit series The Crown.

Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also feature among the cast.

Filming has been taking place in Germany and an autumn launch is expected, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2022.

The feature, which is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, follows the princess as she spends a Christmas weekend in Sandringham during which she realises her marriage to Charles is failing.

Emma Corrin recently played Diana to critical acclaim (Matt Crossick/PA)

Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood is composing an original score.

A number of actresses have played Diana in the past, including in 2013 when Naomi Watts took up the role in a biopic titled Diana.

Oliver Hirschbiegel’s film was panned by critics.

In 2007, Genevieve O’Reilly played the royal in Channel 5 film Diana: Last Days Of A Princess.

Emma Corrin was cast as Diana in Netflix series The Crown and this year won a Golden Globe for her performance.