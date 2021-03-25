Simon McCoy signs off from BBC News clutching a ream of printer paper

Simon McCoy has signed off from BBC News clutching a ream of printer paper.

The journalist, who is leaving to move to new channel GB News, was referencing a previous incident in which he accidentally began a report clutching a pack of A4 sheets instead of his usual iPad.

His BBC News colleagues paid tribute to him during his final shift on Thursday,

As his final shift comes to an end, @BBCSimonMcCoy bows out clutching his reem of paper. Farewell and thank you also to our brilliant studio director @PaulRiseleyBBC. pic.twitter.com/8NPlwePQyt — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) March 25, 2021

Addressing viewers at the end of his last appearance on screen for the BBC, he said: “Do you know, we have a fantastic job. We meet some amazing people.”

He added: “It’s a remarkable place and we have put the audience first and I think that’s been really important.”

McCoy was shown a highlight reel from his 18-year stint with the broadcaster, which included him unenthusiastically reporting on surfing dogs and him telling viewers that nothing was happening outside the hospital before Prince George’s birth.

After the clip aired, he said: “It’s the nature of this business, you are remembered for things like that.

“I will be remembered for surfing dogs, this [pack of paper], standing outside the wretched hospital talking about something that wasn’t news.”