Baby joy for The One Show’s Alex Jones

Alex Jones has revealed she is pregnant for a third time.

The Welsh presenter, 43, already shares two children with her insurance broker husband Charlie Thomson.

Jones has previously said she and her husband plan not to have any more children for environmental reasons.

But on The One Show, where she is a host, she revealed they had received “some really unexpected news” over lockdown and were expecting a baby girl.

She said: “It feels like a really good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time. Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we have had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way.”

Her co-host, Boyzone star Ronan Keating, was quick to congratulate her, saying: “Fabulous news, absolutely fabulous.”

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies was the first One Show guest to congratulate Jones.

“I’m so excited for you about your news – I’m so delighted for you,” she said over video call.

Jones welcomed her first child, called Teddy, in 2017, while aged 39, after tying the knot with Thomson in 2015.

She discovered she was expecting for the first time after filming the documentary Fertility And Me, in which she delved into the little-known facts about conception and the issues that can come with having a baby at an older age.

It was only during filming the BBC documentary that she discovered her mother had a premature menopause at the age of 44.

Later in 2017, Jones suffered a miscarriage but an hour afer discovering the news went on to present The One Show.

In May 2019, she gave birth to a baby boy named Kit.

Sharing a black and white picture of the baby’s hands, she wrote: “And then there were 4!!!”

Carmarthenshire-born Jones lives in London with her husband and children.

They tied the knot at Cardiff Castle in 2015 in a ceremony that featured both English and Welsh.