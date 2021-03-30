V&A exhibition to explore Carl Faberge’s connection to London

A collection of Carl Faberge’s golden eggs is to be displayed at the V&A.

The design museum’s exhibition on the Russian goldsmith, who died in 1920, will open in London in November.

It will reflect on his connections to London, which was home to the only branch of his shops outside Russia.

V&A (Tim Ireland/PA)

Faberge was famous for creating golden bejewelled egg-shaped ornaments.

Three of his Imperial Easter Eggs will go on display for the first time in the UK.

Kieran McCarthy and Hanne Faurby, curators of the exhibition, said in a statement: “The story of Carl Faberge, the legendary Russian Imperial goldsmith, is one of supreme luxury and unsurpassed craftmanship.

“Celebrating Faberge’s extraordinary achievements, this exhibition focuses on the over-looked importance of his London branch, the only one outside of Russia.

“It attracted a global clientele of royalty, aristocrats, business titans and socialites.

(V&A/PA)

“Through Faberge’s creations the exhibition will explore timeless stories of love, friendship and unashamed social climbing.

“It will take the visitor on a journey of sublime artistry and patronage towards the revolution that tragically closed Faberge – but will send visitors away on a high, by honouring Faberge’s greatest legacy, with a dazzling final display of his iconic Easter eggs.”

Faberge In London: Romance To Revolution will run from November 20 2021 to May 8 2022.