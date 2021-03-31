Thursday, April 1st 2021 Show Links
Glastonbury urges music fans to watch Eurovision on day of livestreamed event

by Press Association
March 31 2021, 6.50pm
The virtual concert and the music competition will both be taking place on May 22 (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival has urged people to watch the Eurovision Song Contest on the day of its livestreamed music event.

The virtual concert and the music competition will both be taking place on May 22.

Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka will be among the artists taking part in Glastonbury’s event.

A tweet for Eurovision’s official account said they will be “a bit busy on that night”.

“We’re just happy to see more and more live music coming back. Music first. Always,” it added.

Glastonbury responded: “Aw, thanks guys! (One of our timed streams begins just after Eurovision finishes – we fully advocate people watching both!)”

Glastonbury Festival 2014 – Day 1
Glastonbury has been cancelled for a second year in a row (Matt Crossick/PA)

This year’s Eurovision is being held in Rotterdam after being cancelled last year.

In January, it was announced Glastonbury has been cancelled for a second year in a row because of the pandemic.

However, the organisers have applied to stage a concert at the site of the festival in September.

