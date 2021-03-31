Rankin to mentor amateur photographers in new BBC programme

Rankin is to mentor a group of amateur photographers in a new television series.

The celebrity photographer is appearing in new BBC Four series The Great British Photography Challenge.

Six amateur enthusiasts will work with Rankin as they undertake a range of challenges in a bid to win the contest.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The celebrated snapper has won plaudits for his intimate portraits of high-profile figures including the Queen, Madonna and David Bowie.

Rankin said: “Being a part of the Great British Photography Challenge has been an incredible opportunity to nurture the next generation of photographers.

“All the contestants had such unique and varied backgrounds but what brought them together was their love for photography.

“The contestants have exceptional promise and I’m excited for the UK to see their talent.”

(Ian West/PA)

Wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham, photographers Maryam Wahid and Lamarr Golding and actress Anna Friel will make guest appearances on the programme.

BBC arts commissioning editor Emma Cahusac said: “With smartphone photography being more popular than ever, we’ve never been more fascinated by the art of taking a good photo.

“Mentored by one of the best names in the business, along with extra help from some stellar celebrity guests and dynamic young creatives, Rankin provides six photographers with a unique masterclass in the art and craft of photography that allows them to develop and shine before our eyes.”

The contestants taking part in the series are Tyrone Williams, 28, from Northampton, Georgie Peel, 41, from London, Paul Williams, 60, from Dorchester, Chelsea Nawanga, 25, from Luton, Ali Lewis, 43, from Shrewsbury and Jackson Moyles, 21, from Dunfermline.

The programme will air this summer.