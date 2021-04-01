The Killers’ Mr Brightside sets new singles chart record

Mr Brightside by The Killers has set a new singles chart record after spending 260 non-consecutive weeks in the top 100.

The song, released in 2004, has spent a total of five years in the Official Charts Company rankings, according to the organisation.

It was streamed an average of 1.2 million times per week in the UK in the last 12 months.

*rubs eyes*@thekillers' Mr Brightside has been in the Official Chart Top 100 now for FIVE YEARS (Yes it’s 1 April, but no, we’re not actually joking) https://t.co/7WdVdnjS7U — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 1, 2021

Mr Brightside has had a total of 3.5 million chart sales in the UK.

Despite spending such a long period in the top 100, the highest chart position the song has ever achieved is number 10.

So far in 2021, Mr Brightside has spent 11 of the first 12 weeks of the year in the top 100.

Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars has spent the second most weeks in the top 100 with 166.

Perfect by Ed Sheeran is third with 165 weeks.

Frank Sinatra’s My Way is fourth with 133 and Sex On Fire by Kings Of Leon is fifth with 124 weeks.