Former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart joins GB News

Alastair Stewart is joining GB News to host a weekend news and current affairs show.

The broadcaster stepped down from his role at ITV News last year, saying that he made a “misjudgment which I regret”.

He said GB News, a new network chaired by broadcaster Andrew Neil, is an opportunity to “challenge the groupthink”.

Other signings include broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy, the former executive editor for The Sun, Dan Wootton, and ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

Stewart said: “GB News is a unique opportunity to broaden the spectrum, challenge the groupthink and shift away from a predictable agenda in news and debate.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and tackle issues that really matter to people across the United Kingdom.”

He later added on Twitter: “Thank you so very much for all the kind words on my move to GB News. I could not be more excited.”

Director of news and programmes John McAndrew said: “Alastair is hugely respected across the country and we are honoured to have a journalist of his calibre and experience on board. He will anchor GB News in more ways than one.”

Kirsty Gallacher has also joined the station (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stewart stepped down from his role at ITV in January last year.

A Twitter exchange, in which he quoted a Shakespeare passage, including the phrase “angry ape”, is thought to have led to his departure.

The broadcaster later told The Sunday Telegraph: “The decision that I took very clearly back in January, was to draw a line and not sit in my lovely farmhouse in Hampshire and weep and do the sums of my pension.

“I said ‘OK, fine, what else can I do?’, I’ve got the experience that I’ve got. Nobody can take that from me. I’m the age that I am, I can’t do anything about that. But there might be something to offer.”