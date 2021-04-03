Amanda Mealing thanks Casualty for ‘amazing send off’ after her final show airs

Amanda Mealing’s character Connie Beauchamp has left Casualty.
The actress, 53, has played Connie since 2004.
Saturday’s episode of Casualty saw Connie embark on a career break as she puts her personal life ahead of work.
After the programme aired, Mealing tweeted: “What an amazing send off. Thank you, guys!”
She added: “…and relax… I’m struggling to see through the tears.
“Thank you for all the love. #AuRevoir not goodbye #17YearsOfConnie is a long time.”
Mealing, 53, is taking a break from the BBC medical drama to focus on her production company and finish a feature film.
Beauchamp has been a fixture of the Holby City and Casualty universe since 2004, when she debuted in the former series as a cardiothoracic consultant.
Over the years, the character has risen through the ranks, to become a fan favourite and appeared regularly across both series.
Mealing was labelled the “Queen of Casualty” on the programme’s official Twitter page.
