Paloma Faith says baby daughter has been discharged from hospital

Paloma Faith has said her baby girl is no longer in hospital after she was admitted due to an infection.

The 39-year-old singer welcomed the birth of her daughter last month with French artist Leyman Lahcine.

Faith wrote on Instagram two days ago that she was back in hospital with her baby as she had an “infection of some kind”.

Paloma Faith and Kiefer Sutherland on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

On Sunday, the star said: “Finally out of the hospital but she has to have iv meds every day for a week.”

Faith said she is “praying for a speedy recovery” and paid tribute to the NHS by including hashtags #nhsheroes and #saveournhs.

Faith announced she was pregnant in September 2020 following a “struggle” with IVF.

The singer said she had six rounds of the treatment.

She has two children, welcoming her first daughter in 2016.