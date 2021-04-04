Laura Wright says she ‘definitely’ wants to have more children

Laura Wright has said she would “definitely” like to have more children.

The mezzo-soprano and former rugby star currently shares daughter Ottilie, who was born in 2019, with husband Harry Rowland.

The family has recently “swapped our home in the city for a life in the country”, she told Hello! magazine.

(Hello!/PA)

She added: “Although we miss London and our friends, we want to give Ottilie the same sense of space and freedom and the blissful childhood I experienced growing up.

“We love it here and can’t wait to make happy family memories together.

“We’re both keen to explore the beautiful countryside and coastline with Ottilie.”

She said she would “definitely” like to have another child, adding: “Harry and I adore being parents.”

