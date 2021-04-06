Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomes first child with wife Liv Lo

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding has welcomed his first child with wife Liv Lo.

Golding shared a black and white photo on Instagram of Lo cradling the newborn as he looked down at the baby’s face.

He wrote: “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

Fitness influencer Lo shared photos from the birth, as well as a close-up of Golding’s hand holding the baby’s fingers.

She wrote: “On March 31st our lives changed forever.”

She announced she was taking a break from Instagram, adding: “I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise ‘I’ll be back’ xx.”

The couple announced in November they were expecting a baby.

Lo wrote on Instagram in November: “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already.

“Now we get to share it with you.”

In a matching post, Golding wrote: “2021 is already looking brighter.”