Web series Dreaming Whilst Black goes to iPlayer

Comedy Dreaming Whilst Black will air on BBC iPlayer after its success online.

A one-episode pilot, co-created, co-written by and starring Adjani Salmon, will be released on the BBC Three strand of BBC iPlayer.

Salmon said there had been “a phenomenal response to the web series, where we found an audience who really connected to Kwabena’s journey”.

He said: “I’m excited to share this story with our earliest and new audiences alike.”

Dreaming Whilst Black follows aspiring filmmaker Kwabena (Salmon) “in and out of reality as he tries to make it”.

BBC commissioning editor Sarah Asante said: “The story and experiences behind Dreaming Whilst Black should resonate with young audiences with aspirations to enter arts and media spaces.

“The semi-fictional depiction of the journey towards recognition and finally making it is so on point.

“Most viewers will relate to the rollercoaster adventures of our leading man.”

The web series was co-written by Salmon and Ali Hughes.