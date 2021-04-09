Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins cast of Indiana Jones 5

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is joining the cast of the upcoming Indiana Jones film, Lucasfilm has announced.

The Fleabag creator will star alongside Harrison Ford’s beloved fedora-wearing archaeologist in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

Acclaimed composer John Williams is also returning to score the film, after providing the music to Raiders Of The Lost Ark some 40 years ago.

Harrison Ford (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Director James Mangold said: “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine.

“When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Waller-Bridge’s addition to the cast marks a busy few months for the Emmy-winning actress, writer and producer.

In February it was announced she is due to star alongside Donald Glover in an Amazon reboot of Mr & Mrs Smith, based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)

A statement from Lucasfilm said: “If adventure has a name… it must be Indiana Jones! Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, for the fifth instalment of the iconic franchise.

“In addition, the inimitable John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey which began 40 years ago with Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

“Williams’ unforgettable Indy soundtracks, packed with all the epic thrills, suspense, romance and excitement that fans have come to expect from an Indiana Jones movie, have become as beloved and familiar as the adventurer-hero’s signature hat and whip.”

The first three Indiana Jones films – Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981), Temple Of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989) – are well-loved classic films.

Ford returned to the role for 2008’s Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, which garnered mixed reviews.

Steven Spielberg is joined by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel as producers.

The film is due to arrive in cinemas on July 29 2022.