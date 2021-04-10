All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank were among the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards.

Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom picks up its second award of the night, this time for Make Up & Hair. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Z2weZ3jKBj — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 10, 2021

– Casting

Rocks

– Costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Make-up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Taking us back to Hollywood’s ‘golden age’, Mank wins the Production Design category at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/PzdpgiIW9k — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 10, 2021

– Production design

Mank

– British short film

The Present

– British short animation

The Owl And The Pussycat

– Special visual effects

Tenet

– Sound

Sound Of Metal

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke