All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards

by Press Association
April 10 2021, 10.57pm
Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank were among the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards.

Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.

– Casting

Rocks

– Costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Make-up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Production design

Mank

– British short film

The Present

– British short animation

The Owl And The Pussycat

– Special visual effects

Tenet

– Sound

Sound Of Metal

–  Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke

