All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank were among the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards.
Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.
– Casting
Rocks
– Costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Make-up and hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Production design
Mank
– British short film
The Present
– British short animation
The Owl And The Pussycat
– Special visual effects
Tenet
– Sound
Sound Of Metal
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Noel Clarke
