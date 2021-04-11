Man, 24, seriously injured after falling at Outlander beauty spot

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling at a beauty spot made famous by the TV series Outlander.
Emergency services were sent to the scene at Finnich Glen near Loch Lomond on Sunday afternoon along with the Lomond Mountain Rescue Team.
The mountain rescue team said on Twitter it was called to reports of someone having fallen into the river.
The team said the casualty “was packaged and extracted by stretcher” before being passed to paramedics.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called out and approach roads closed to assist emergency service access.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of concern for a person who had fallen at Finnich Glen, Stirling, around 1.10pm on Sunday April 11 2021.
“Officers attended alongside a mountain rescue team, the fire service and ambulance service.
“A 24-year-old man was rescued and conveyed to hospital with serious injuries.”
Traffic Scotland said roads closures were in place on the B834 and A809 with motorists asked to avoid the area.
It is estimated around 70,000 people a year visit the glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil’s Pulpit rock.
The site is set for a £2.7 million revamp, including a new visitor centre, car park, path network and bridges.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe