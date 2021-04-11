Man, 24, seriously injured after falling at Outlander beauty spot

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling at a beauty spot made famous by the TV series Outlander.

Emergency services were sent to the scene at Finnich Glen near Loch Lomond on Sunday afternoon along with the Lomond Mountain Rescue Team.

The mountain rescue team said on Twitter it was called to reports of someone having fallen into the river.

The gorge was made famous by TV series Outlander (David Lozowy Photography/PA)

The team said the casualty “was packaged and extracted by stretcher” before being passed to paramedics.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called out and approach roads closed to assist emergency service access.

#CallOut 9 Finnich Glen. Call to Finnich Glen this afternoon following reports of someone falling into the river below. After being assessed the casualty was packaged & extracted by stretcher then passed to the @Scotambservice crew. Thanks also to @ForthValPolice @fire_scot pic.twitter.com/EhZR1ZKxo7 — Lomond MRT (@LomondMRT) April 11, 2021

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of concern for a person who had fallen at Finnich Glen, Stirling, around 1.10pm on Sunday April 11 2021.

“Officers attended alongside a mountain rescue team, the fire service and ambulance service.

“A 24-year-old man was rescued and conveyed to hospital with serious injuries.”

Traffic Scotland said roads closures were in place on the B834 and A809 with motorists asked to avoid the area.

❗️NEW⌚️14.35 Emergency services are responding to an incident near The Devil's Pulpit. Road closures are in place at B834 and A809 – please avoid the area if you can.@lomondtrossachs pic.twitter.com/ClNDKpiZo3 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 11, 2021

It is estimated around 70,000 people a year visit the glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil’s Pulpit rock.

The site is set for a £2.7 million revamp, including a new visitor centre, car park, path network and bridges.