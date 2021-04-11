Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
All of the winners from the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards

by Press Association
April 11 2021, 8.49pm
Sir Anthony Hopkins, Emerald Fennell and Daniel Kaluuya (PA)
Daniel Kaluuya, Emerald Fennell, Frances McDormand and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the winners at this year’s Bafta film awards.

Here is the full list of winners for 2021: 

– Best Film

Nomadland

– Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

– Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

– Documentary

My Octopus Teacher

– Animated Film

Soul

– Director

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

– Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

– Adapted Screenplay

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

– Leading Actress

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

– Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

– Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

– Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

– Original Score

Soul

– Cinematography

Nomadland

– Editing

Sound Of Metal

– EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

– Casting

Rocks

– Costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Make-up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Production design

Mank

– British short film

The Present

– British short animation

The Owl And The Pussycat

– Special visual effects

Tenet

– Sound

Sound Of Metal

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke

