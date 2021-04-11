All of the winners from the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards

Daniel Kaluuya, Emerald Fennell, Frances McDormand and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the winners at this year’s Bafta film awards.
Here is the full list of winners for 2021:
– Best Film
Nomadland
– Outstanding British Film
Promising Young Woman
– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
– Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
– Documentary
My Octopus Teacher
– Animated Film
Soul
– Director
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
– Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
– Adapted Screenplay
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
– Leading Actress
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
– Leading Actor
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
– Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
– Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
– Original Score
Soul
– Cinematography
Nomadland
– Editing
Sound Of Metal
– EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
– Casting
Rocks
– Costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Make-up and hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Production design
Mank
– British short film
The Present
– British short animation
The Owl And The Pussycat
– Special visual effects
Tenet
– Sound
Sound Of Metal
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Noel Clarke
