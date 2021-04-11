Bafta in memoriam segment honours Philip, Sean Connery and Barbara Windsor

The Baftas paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and his contribution to the British cinema industry during the in memoriam segment of its annual film awards.

Philip, who was the academy’s first president, was featured alongside performers, producers, directors and musicians from the world of film who had died in the last 12 months.

Co-host Dermot O’Leary introduced the section, saying: “This year has been unlike any other, with the sheer number of people we have lost, it has been both devastating and heart-breaking.”

Dermot O’Leary (Bafta/PA)

Edith Bowman added that they would be “taking quite a few moments to reflect and celebrate”.

There were tributes to Bond star Sir Sean Connery, who died peacefully in his sleep aged 90 in October, and Dame Barbara Windsor, who died at 83 in December, six years after being diagnosed with dementia.

Dame Barbara found fame in the 1960s, starring in the Carry On films before becoming a national treasure playing Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created The Good, The Bad And The Ugly’s main theme amongst others, was honoured following his death aged 91 in July.

Sir Sean Connery (Danny Lawson/PA)

Also honoured was Sir Ian Holm, who died in June at 88 following a distinguished career on stage and screen, including roles in films Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings.

Chadwick Boseman, who received a posthumous Bafta nomination for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, died in August at the age of 43 following a four-year private battle with colon cancer.

Actor and musician George Segal, Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, actress and model Cicely Tyson, actress and producer Hilary Dwyer, actor Michael Lonsdale, director Joel Schumacher, film-maker Sir Alan Parker and actor Max von Sydow were also among those remembered.