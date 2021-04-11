Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates Bafta win in Wales

Sir Anthony Hopkins has celebrated his Bafta win in Wales as he confirmed he has had the vaccine.

The Silence Of The Lambs star, 83, who is from Port Talbot, won the best actor prize for The Father, directed by Florian Zeller, about a man slipping into dementia.

The actor usually lives in Los Angeles, but is on holiday in his native Wales.

He did not appear virtually at the ceremony to accept the gong, but did speak to press afterwards when he confirmed he will remain in Wales until the Academy Awards at the end of the month.

He said: “We’re going to be in Wales and we will be in Wales then.

Trees, brooks, and books… Back home in Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿♥️ pic.twitter.com/IE3BOBRixP — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 11, 2021

“We are taking a long vacation, we’ve been in a lockdown and it’s been a tough year for everyone so we took a holiday and we had our vaccinations.

“So we’re in Wales having a quiet time and are very grateful to everyone so that is where we will be.”

Sir Anthony won his first Bafta in 1969 for The Lion In Winter and he said he did not expect to be recognised again.

He said: “This is wonderful. I’m at this time in my life where I never expected to get this you know.

“I mean, I got to a point in my life and I thought I wonder if I will ever work again, an actor’s nightmare.

Anthony Hopkins wins the Leading Actor award for his incredible performance as a man with dementia in The Father. The fourth BAFTA win of his brilliant career. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/eHLq4toFzR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

“I’m just so astounded. I’m sitting here painting in fact, in my room in a hotel, and I’m covered in paint and this cheer went up from next door and I thought ‘Are they were watching a football match?’ and then I got a message from Florian.”

Sir Anthony said he is still acting because it “keeps me out of trouble”, adding: “I don’t want to sound heavy about it but it’s the only thing I know how to do.

“I don’t know how I became an actor. I had no intention of doing anything, really.

“But it’s something that’s passing my blood now I think I enjoy it.

“I keep it simple. I love it. It’s a great life. And to be able to express things, I try not to take myself too seriously, I hope I don’t.”