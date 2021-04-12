Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle shares baby news

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

The actress, 32, shared an image of herself with the newborn on social media.

Rundle said her son’s birth has “changed the game forever”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our little boy, who arrived safely and happily over the Easter weekend and changed the game forever.

“My little egg. My overflowing, grateful heart.”

Rundle is reportedly engaged to actor Matt Stokoe.

The actress, best known for playing Ada Shelby in BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, also stars as Ann Walker in the period series Gentleman Jack.

In December last year Rundle revealed she had suffered a “nice juicy bout of Covid-19” and had to go to hospital.